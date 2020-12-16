Internet

Watch | The top Google searches in India this year

The Hindu Net Desk 16 December 2020 12:06 IST
Updated: 16 December 2020 12:06 IST

A video describing what Indians searched for the most on Google this year.

Google last week released its ‘Year in Search’ report that revealed top search trends in India in 2020.

Apart from coronavirus, Indian Premier League (IPL) and U.S. Presidential Elections were on top of the trending searches list. Other top searches include 'how to make paneer at home' and 'what is plasm therapy'.

