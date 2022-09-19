Watch | Fake profiles are mushrooming thanks to internet manipulation

Prashant Baid Saptaparno Ghosh September 19, 2022 11:24 IST

A video on how a growing number of youngsters in India are faking profiles and tricking the search algorithm

Until last week, 17-year-old Firoz Chaudhary was listed as a singer on the IMDb page for Tom Cruise’s 2022 hit “Top Gun: Maverick”. His profile described him as an actor, musician and model associated in varied capacities with several big English and Hindi movies, including “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (2022) and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” (2022). Akash Noatia, an 18-year-old from Tripura, enjoys similar fame. Internet search introduces him as a digital marketer and social media influencer, while the teen’s IMDb profile enumerated his experience as an actor, music ‘supervision’ and title track singer (separately) for movies such as “Malang” (2020), “Shershaah” (2021) and “Sooryavanshi” (2021). Both Chaudhary and Noatia’s internet footprint sound impressive, except that their artistic pursuits are incorrect and the search highlights artificially manufactured. Read the full story here: The game no one’s talking about: Internet manipulation is on the rise in India



