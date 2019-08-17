Have you tried the Number Neighbour Challenge?

Here is the web’s latest craze: the Number Neighbour Challenge. Raise your hand if you’ve tried this frankly risky texting task in which you text the person one digit away from your mobile number and strike up a conversation. Could it be your next best friend? Or a serial killer? I guess you won’t know until you try.

But in true Internet fashion, there are some fakers out there, telling everyone their number neighbour is Chris Evans or Barack Obama. Please guys, Chris Evans is obviously busy running after Anthony Mackie with Captain America tips, and Obama is saving America from an orange with a toupee. Plus, I bet celebrities have numbers with Wingding-like characters so we can’t even reach them.

Anyway, what’s the big deal with Number Neighbour Challenge? Simple: it’s a fun version of roulette, which doesn’t require you to leave the comfortable confines of your bed. (And, no, I didn’t try it, my bed begged me to binge-watch the four different series.)

Those who did try it, shared the screen-shots of the exchanges on their social media platforms. Some number neighbour experiences were filled with mutual excitement, while others were brimming with distrust and even straight-out hatred. Some were over-the-moon to find their new ‘friends’ had iMessage.

The hashtags #NumberNeighbour and #NumberNeighbor have been trending for about a week-and-a-half, which is pretty solid for an online challenge. Well, that’s what the right kind of intrigue gets.