Vulnerabilities reported in Apple devices impact iPhone, iPad and Macs, attackers may access sensitive information  

The government has issued a high-risk warning for Apple users after multiple vulnerabilities were detected in the iPhone-makers operating system.

The vulnerabilities can be used by threat actors to access sensitive user information and cause denial of services for users.

The government has urged users to update the OS of their Apple products to the latest version that fixes the vulnerabilities that impacted products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and even Apple’s Safari browser.

In iPhones, the vulnerability was detected in iOS versions prior to 18.1, while in iPads it impacted versions prior to 17.7.1. The vulnerability also impacted watchOS versions prior to 11.1, tvOS versions prior to 18.1 and Apple Vision OS prior to 2.1.

Apple on its support page, while acknowledging the vulnerabilities, said it “doesn’t disclose, discuss or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available”.

However, the company did mention that the vulnerabilities could be exploited by an attacker with physical access to a locked device to view sensitive user information.