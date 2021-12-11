Volvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data

11 December 2021 10:21 IST

Volvo said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers’ cars or their personal data.

Volvo Cars said on Friday it had launched an investigation into a cybersecurity breach and the theft of some research and development data, which could impact the company's operation.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", but did not specify what that might be.

Volvo said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers' cars or their personal data.

Also Read | Ransomware attack on Australian utility claimed by Russian-speaking criminals

Volvo Cars said it had implemented security countermeasures to prevent further access to its property, while notifying relevant authorities.

"Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft," the company said.

A spokesperson for the company declined to give any further details.