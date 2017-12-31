Viral videos of 2017

Memorable videos that captured the interest of the internet in 2017

Baby blues

March’s video of a professor getting hilariously interrupted by his two children on live television is probably the video of the year.

As Robert Kelly, a professor at South Korea's Pusan National University, was speaking to a BBC host when his daughter just danced into the room, followed by his toddler son who wheeled in on his baby-walker after her.

Mr. Kelly's wife Kim Jung-A, who was watching the interview on television from their living room, flew in seconds later, flinging her arms in a desperate attempt to retrieve the young intruders, before returning on all fours to reach out and close the door.

The interview - described as a "perfect piece of physical comedy" by the BBC - spread like wildfire.

It also sparked several reactions and counter-reactions (people assumed Mr. Kelly’s wife was a nanny), and speculation about why Mr. Kelly didn’t stop his children himself (lack of pants).

Salt bae

While a video about a chef salting meat might not have been the weirdest thing (yet) to go viral, it definitely merits being included in a year-ender list about viral stuff just because of the sheer barminess of said video.

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe (now nicknamed Salt Bae), who posted the video on his Twitter account, went viral for the ‘suave’ way he cut and salted meat. The video has racked up more than 10 million views and about 100,000 retweets.

The video got so popular that there are now memes of ‘Salt bae’, murals of him sprinkling salt, and a parody that he did of himself when voting in the Turkish referendum.

P.S. For the uninitiated, ‘bae’, in internet lingo, means a significant other or a crush.

Little Mermaid

This little girl in Richmond, Canada probably had the shock of her life when she was dragged into water by a sea lion.

The video, posted by student Michael Fujiwara, shows the child sitting on the edge of what looks like a dock when the animal grabs hold of her dress and pulls her into water. A family member dove into the water immediately after her to rescue the little girl.

According to CBC News, the girl’s family had been feeding the sea lion bread crumbs before the incident. Nobody was injured, thankfully, but the video has a cool 30 million views on YouTube.

Starving polar bear

Photographer Paul Nicklen’s Instagram video of a starving polar bear near Canada’s Baffin Island was a late entry - it was posted only in December this year. But the video captured the minds of several millions of people worldwide and re-started a debate on climate change.

A post shared by Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The video shows an emaciated bear rummaging through trash cans for food. The bear seems to have no energy; Mr. Nicklen in his post said the bear’s muscles had likely atrophied. “My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death,” he wrote.

Man being dragged off flight

America’s United Airlines’ seems to have had a bad year. Right on the heels of a controversy about a crew member policing the clothes of two young teenagers, a video emerged on social media showing a passenger getting dragged out of a flight.

United Airlines’ passenger Dr. David Dao was dragged out of an overbooked plane by law enforcement officials after he refused to give up his seat. The Airline was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline on the Sunday evening flight to Louisville, Kentucky.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Dr. Dao sustained injuries to his head and mouth.

The video, posted to Twitter, not only went viral, but also spawned outrage throughout the world. Dr. Dao was thought to be Vietnamese-Chinese and was reportedly heard saying he was targeted because of his race. As a result, the video sparked anger in Vietnam, China and other Southeast Asian countries.

Breakdancing gorilla

Dallas Zoo’s Zola, a 14-year-old male gorilla has a penchant for kiddie pools and breakdancing, sometimes breakdancing in the kiddie pool

A 30-second video posted on the Dallas Zoo’s YouTube account shows Zola dancing his heart out in the small pool. According to Fox News, Zola's "dancing" just play behavior. “The "dance" moves show that the ape is happy and comfortable in his environment,” the staff told the news channel.

April the giraffe

Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe April became one of the internet’s biggest celebrities in 2017, following a live camera stream of her giving birth.

Following a 16-month pregnancy that was also tracked on live stream (giraffe pregnancies usually last 15 months), April finally gave birth to male calf, later named Tajiri, in April.

“The giraffe cam made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views since February,” reported CBS Dallas/Fort Worth.

For those who missed it, the archive footage of the live birth is available on YouTube and has racked up about 15 million views since publishing.

If you want to see what April and Tajiri are upto currently, here’s the live stream: