GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Users tapped regional language content twice as English: Report

Glance claims to have over 235 million active users on the platform that do more than 2 trillion glances yearly and 30 billion taps annually

March 14, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Users tapped regional language content twice as English: Report

Users tapped regional language content twice as English: Report | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India ranked top, globally, in terms of time spent on mobile in 2022 and 2023. It came second in website traffic with over 80% jump in content consumption, revealed InMobi-owned smart lock screen platform Glance on Thursday.

Glance claims to have over 235 million active users on the platform that do more than 2 trillion glances yearly and 30 billion taps annually. It operates directly on Android lock screens across more than 20 content categories.

According to Glance, India has over 931 million smartphone users with 20GB average data consumed per month.

With over 3.5 million total apps, 75% new users lost by an average app on first day, while 40% uninstall apps within the first 30 days.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

During IPL and Cricket World Cup, the live score widget provided by Glance got 3.5 million daily active users (DAUs). Similarly, for Bigg Boss Season 17, it generated 6 billion glances throughout the season. 

Content served in regional languages received nearly 550 million glances from users on a daily basis. Notably, among the top 25 content pieces in the last year, 10 were regionally centered on subjects like news, movies, and local topics.

Users tapped into regional language content almost twice as English.

Regarding user consumption, the top three content categories were national news, sports, and entertainment, accounting for 19%, 18%, and 16% respectively.

Events like G20 and Chandrayaan got 4 billion and 2 billion glances, respectively.

The report found that 55% of the users who accessed content on their mobile lock screens were from tier-1 cities while tier-II and III cities are also fast catching up with 45% share.

In terms of demographics, ‘glancing’ is heavily tilted towards 24 and below age group with a share of 47%. In terms of gender, male population are more inclined to discover and consume content on their lock screen than female, with a ratio of 61:39, the report found.

Glance used the date from January 2023 to December 2023 to compile the Smart Lock Screen Trends Report India 2024.

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.