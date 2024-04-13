U.S. think tank hit by cyberattack

April 13, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

A U.S. think tank The Heritage Foundation said it experienced a cyberattack earlier this week. A person with knowledge of the attack said that while efforts to remediate the cyberattack were underway, it is not clear if any data was taken.

The organisation has reportedly shut down its network to prevent any further malicious activity, while the incident was being investigated.

The attack is reported to have come from nation-state hackers, however, officials at Heritage have not provided any proof to back the claims.

The Heritage is a Washington-based foundation which is highly influential in Republican politics. Founded in 1973, the foundation supports and lobbies on conservative issues. The foundation was earlier hit by a cyberattack in 2015 when hackers stole the personal information of donors and internal emails.

Think tanks face frequent attacks from overseas hackers and nation-state led espionage groups due to their close connections and influence on legislators.

