Twitter’s feature to flag misleading tweets expands to more countries

18 January 2022 14:46 IST

The California-based firm had started testing the feature in August last year to curb misinformation on its social media platform.

Twitter has started expanding its test feature which lets users to flag tweets as ‘misleading’ on the platform to more countries.

The feature, which was available in the United States, South Korea, and Australia, will now include users from Brazil, Spain, and the Philippines, the micro-blogging platform said.

“Till now we’ve received around 3M reports from you all, calling out tweets that violate our policies & helping us understand new misinformation trends,” the company said in a tweet.

This wasn’t Twitter’s only attempt to combat misinformation on its platform. Last January, it launched a crowd-sourced fact-checking programme called ‘Birdwatch’, which allows users to attach notes to provide more context to misleading tweets. Users will be able to access the additional information by clicking on the binoculars icon on a tweet.