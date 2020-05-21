Internet

Twitter users can soon select who can reply to their tweets

Twitter is making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments

Twitter is making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments   | Photo Credit: AFP

Users will be able to choose from three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention

To help people avoid unwanted replies that flood their tweets, Twitter has launched a new test where the users can have three options to choose from who can reply and join the conversation before they tweet.

You will be able to choose from three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply.

“People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

For now, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com can Tweet with these settings, but everyone can see these conversations.

“Since last year, we’ve been working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies,” said Twitter.

In addition to this, Twitter is making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Twitter
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:50:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/twitter-users-can-soon-select-who-can-reply-to-their-tweets/article31638866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY