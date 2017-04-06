Twitter unveils ‘Lite’ version

Twitter on Thursday rolled out a “data friendly” version of the platform called Twitter Lite in India. The product will use up to 70% less data while loading 30% faster, according to the company.

“India today is already one of Twitter’s largest and fastest growing audience markets worldwide,” Maya Hari, managing director, Twitter Asia Pacific, said. “We’ve taken feedback from our Indian users to make Twitter Lite a faster, more affordable way to use Twitter all over the country, especially for people that have slow mobile connections and expensive data plans.”

Twitter Lite, which can be accessed via a mobile or Twitter browser eliminating the need to downloading the application, supports 42 language including six Indian languages – Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Ms. Hari said that more Indians from outside the main metros can now try Twitter to see what’s happening in the world right now.