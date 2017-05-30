Now, Twitter suspends Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s new account too

Micro-blogging site Twitter has once again suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account.

A week after the site suspended Abhijeet’s verified account, the singer joined it again on Monday with a new handle.

The 58-year-old singer had posted a video on his new account saying he is against the ‘anti-nationals.’

“This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation,” he had said.

Twitter had earlier suspended Abhijeet’s account after he posted a string of “offensive” tweets, especially against women.