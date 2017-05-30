Internet

Now, Twitter suspends Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s new account too

Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya.  

more-in

The singer had posted a video on his new account saying he is against the ‘anti-nationals.’

Micro-blogging site Twitter has once again suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account.

A week after the site suspended Abhijeet’s verified account, the singer joined it again on Monday with a new handle.

The 58-year-old singer had posted a video on his new account saying he is against the ‘anti-nationals.’

Also Read
Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Playback singers and their Twitter shenanigans

 

“This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation,” he had said.

Twitter had earlier suspended Abhijeet’s account after he posted a string of “offensive” tweets, especially against women.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Internet
celebrity
social networking
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 2:32:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/twitter-suspends-abhijeet-bhattacharyas-new-account-too/article18622508.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY