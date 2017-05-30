Now, Twitter suspends Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s new account too

Micro-blogging site Twitter has once again suspended singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account.
A week after the site suspended Abhijeet’s verified account, the singer joined it again on Monday with a new handle.
The 58-year-old singer had posted a video on his new account saying he is against the ‘anti-nationals.’
“This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation,” he had said.
Twitter had earlier suspended Abhijeet’s account after he posted a string of “offensive” tweets, especially against women.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor