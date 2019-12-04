Internet

Twitter representatives appear before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women

The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, has all women members.

Top officials from Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday.

The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment.

It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.

