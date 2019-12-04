Twitter representatives appear before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women

Top officials from Twitter India appeared before a parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women on Wednesday.
The Twitter India representatives are expected to make a presentation on the issue before the parliamentary panel on women empowerment.
It has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.