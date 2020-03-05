Twitter joins social media clampdown on coronavirus-related ads

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate advertisements to its users.
Government entities seeking to spread public health information will be allowed to promote epidemic-related ads, Twitter said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Facebook Inc said it would provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus.
Last month, Facebook said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cure or prevention around the coronavirus and those that create a sense of urgency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.