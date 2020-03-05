Internet

Twitter joins social media clampdown on coronavirus-related ads

Earlier, Facebook Inc said it would provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization, seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus

Earlier, Facebook Inc said it would provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization, seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Government entities seeking to spread public health information will be allowed to promote epidemic-related ads, Twitter said

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it would stop any attempt by advertisers to use the coronavirus outbreak to send inappropriate advertisements to its users.

Government entities seeking to spread public health information will be allowed to promote epidemic-related ads, Twitter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Facebook Inc said it would provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking to ensure that users are not misinformed about the virus.

Last month, Facebook said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cure or prevention around the coronavirus and those that create a sense of urgency.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Twitter
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 10:49:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/twitter-joins-social-media-clampdown-on-coronavirus-related-ads/article30988236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY