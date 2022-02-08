Twitter-funded Bluesky adds Jack Dorsey to its board

Last year, Jay Graber was appointed as the head of the decentralised social media initiative.

Decentralised social media project Bluesky is incorporating an independent company, and has inducted Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to its board.

Last year, Jay Graber was appointed as the head of the decentralised social media initiative. Dorsey announced the project in December 2019.

The project was launched to “better understand existing decentralised web ecosystem”, and “outline the core tenets of what an open protocol for social media should include”, according to the company’s blog post.

Twitter funded the independent team to develop an open and decentralised standard for social media, Dorsey had said, adding that “the goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard.”

Bluesky is currently focused on building and releasing a prototype that illustrates its approach, CEO Jay Graber confirmed.

The company’s other board members include Graber, who created the decentralised events-organising platform Happening, as well as Jeremie Miller, the inventor of Jabber/XMPP technologies.