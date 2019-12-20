Internet

Twitter for iPad update brings much needed redesign

The update sees Twitter for iPad ditch the single timeline layout of the previous version and replace it with a multi-column view that works in both portrait and landscape mode.

Twitter for iPad is now receiving a new update which brings a redesigned user interface with column view that surface more information on the screen.

Now on the left a user will find Twitter’s navigation bar, while trending topics can now be found on the right, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Up until now, Twitter for iPad featured a single timeline of content, surrounded by white space on either side, exact same interface as on the iPhone.

With the new update, unlike third-party clients, Twitter has seemingly opted to keep things simple in its official app.

The Twitter update for iPad OS is currently rolling out to limited users and will be available to everyone in the next few days.

