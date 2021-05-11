Twitter donates $15 million for COVID-19 relief to India

11 May 2021 12:31 IST

Twitter’s move follows similar donations by tech giants Google and Microsoft last month.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microblogging platform Twitter has donated $15 million to three non-governmental institutions in India, to help combat the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The amount has been split between Care, Aid India and Sewa International USA, founder Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Monday. While Care received $10 million, Aid India and Sewa International has received $2.5 million each.

Advertising

Advertising

Twitter’s move follows similar donations by tech giants Google and Microsoft last month. South Korean electronics maker Samsung also pledged $5 million last week to help India fight COVID-19.

Twitter last year donated to several organisations worldwide including NGO Direct Relief and Networks for Emergencies and Relief Inc. to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Also Read | Twitter hears from record respondents over world leader rules

“The funds will be used to supplement government efforts by setting up temporary COVID-19 care centres, providing oxygen, PPE kits and other critical emergency supplies for frontline workers, addressing vaccine hesitancy and helping ensure people get vaccinated, particularly in remote and marginalised communities in India,” Twitter said in a statement.

India has been severely affected by the second wave of COVID-19 that has left people in several states scrambling for oxygen supplies, beds in hospitals, drugs and vaccines.