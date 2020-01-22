Internet

Twitter crashes on Android following update

The company rolled out an update to its first-party app bringing it to version 8.28 but the update is now causing the app to immediately crash upon launch.

Twitter users in India on Wednesday were left helpless as the app crashed globally on the Android devices. The problem was acknowledged by Twitter, which has started fixing it.

“We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it is opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” the microblogging site said in a tweet.

Those who have already installed the update and are not able to use Twitter, can go to the app’s info page and clear data and storage to get it working again.

Those users who have not installed version 8.28 can visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top—right corner to uncheck “Enable auto—update.”

