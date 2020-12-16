Twitter collaborates with AWS to improve user experience on its platform

16 December 2020 16:39 IST

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday announced that Twitter has selected it to provide global cloud infrastructure to deliver Twitter timelines.

Twitter will leverage AWS’s infrastructure and portfolio of services to support delivery of millions of daily Tweets, under the multi-year deal, the Amazon-owned company stated in a release.

“We are excited to work with AWS to expand the infrastructure Twitter uses to serve the public conversation as we grow globally,” Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, said. “The collaboration with AWS will improve performance for people who use Twitter by enabling us to serve Tweets from data centres closer to our customers,” he added.

The microblogging platform will rely on AWS for things such as capabilities in compute, containers, storage, and security, to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency. It will also help Twitter develop and deploy new features to improve how people use its platform.

“By using AWS container services to create a seamless hybrid on-premises and cloud environment, Twitter can innovate and deliver new experiences quickly and cost-effectively,” Matt Garman, VP, Sales and Marketing at AWS, said.

AWS already provides Twitter with storage, compute, database, and content delivery services to support its distribution of images, videos and ad content, as part of the over decade-long collaboration.

Twitter is used by millions of people and organisations to share and react to things happening across the globe, and the microblogging platform’s new deal with AWS will help it to continue improving performance and security for them, AWS noted.