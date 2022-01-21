Twitter brings NFT profile picture feature

The feature is initially available to Twitter Blue subscribers using the iOS app.

Twitter has introduced a new feature that allows some users to display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) they own as their profile pictures on the social media platform.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Using the feature, which is initially available to Twitter Blue subscribers on the iOS app, users can set a special hexagon-shaped NFT profile picture.

Users will need to connect their supported crypto wallet to their Twitter account to use the feature, which only supports static image NFTs currently, according to the platform. Twitter users can see details about the NFT by tapping on the profile picture and then selecting view NFT details.

NFTs have grown in popularity during the last year, with the sales volumes of these blockchain-based digital assets touching billions of dollars in 2021. And Twitter’s announcement marks a big push into NFTs.

Last November, the micro-blogging platform also revealed its plan to build a new unit dubbed Twitter Crypto for “all things blockchain at Twitter”. Led by Tess Rinearson, the team will focus on “crypto, blockchains, and other decentralised technologies.”

Around that time, Twitter’s Blue subscription service, which was launched in June last year, was expanded to users in the U.S. and New Zealand with features like reader mode, customisable app icons, as well as the ability to undo a tweet within 30 seconds of posting. It gives the subscribers early access to features that the micro-blogging platform is testing.

Besides, the announcement brings the 211 million monetisable daily active users on the social media platform closer to the blockchain technology and unique crypto assets stored on it.

At launch, the company is supporting a few crypto wallets, including Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet.