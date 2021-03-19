Twitter asks public how it should treat rule-breaking world leaders

19 March 2021 14:25 IST

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it will seek public input on whether politicians and government officials should be subject to the same rules as other users on the platform. This will help Twitter understand what action needs to be taken on rule-breaking world leaders.

The micro-blogging platform has been under scrutiny for the way it has handled high-profile accounts, especially following former President Donald Trump’s invasive tweets in the past.

Following this criticism, Twitter clarified last year that “the accounts of world leaders are not above the policies entirely”. In January this year, Twitter said it has suspended Trump’s account permanently due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

The company will call for responses to a public survey starting March 19, and will be available in 14 languages in including English, Hindi, Urdu, Japanese and French. The survey will close on April 12 at 5 PM PT (Pacific Time), Twitter said in a statement.

The company also said it is consulting several human rights experts, academics and civil society organisations worldwide to revise its policy framework.

Twitter has for long been following the practice of labelling tweets that may contain sensitive media content or has violated Twitter’s Rules. The platform has also introduced labels to curb misleading tweets around COVID-19 in the past year.