Twitch rolls out verification features for user safety

30 September 2021 16:47 IST

The world’s largest livestreaming platform noted both creators and moderators can set verification requirements for channels

Livestreaming platform Twitch on Wednesday introduced several new measures to help users secure their accounts. This includes email verification and verified chat setting.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The Amazon-owned company recently sued two players for conducting coordinated attacks on marginalised users on the platform. The hate raids were directed toward women, LGBTQ and Black streamers, the company noted.

Advertising

Advertising

Creators can now control who can participate in the chat, by allowing them to require some or all users to verify phone number before chatting. Creators can also use email and phone number verifications simultaneously for additional security, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Millions of views and millions of bucks: The profitable pull of game-streaming in India

The world’s largest livestreaming platform noted both creators and moderators can set verification requirements for channels. The authentication can be required for all accounts, first-time chatters, users with accounts aged less than a few hours. They can also exempt VIPs, subscribers and other moderators from verifying, Twitch added.

“We’ve spent many months building, testing and refining this tool, and while this is far from the last update on our roadmap to improve Creator safety, we’re optimistic about the impact it can have in making a safer Twitch,” the company said.