Trump’s Truth Social app to launch in February

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new media venture plans to launch its social network, named ‘Truth Social’, on iOS in February, according to an App Store listing.

The social media platform, which is “expected” to be launched on February 21 (Presidents Day in the U.S.), is currently available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store.

Truth Social app appears a lot like Twitter, as per the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) website and the screenshots in the App Store. It’s not surprising, considering Twitter was the former President’s preferred social media platform until he was banned on it.

Certain design elements of the social network are like Twitter, such as main feeds and profile pages; posts (or truths) with icons for replies, retweets (or re-truths), likes, and sharing; as well as bottom app deck with home, search, notification, and message icons.

According to Truth Social’s website, it appears that its availability will be limited to iOS users, with no official statement on the social media platform’s availability on Android or the web. Its App Store launch has also not been officially confirmed by TMTG or Apple. However, February 21 is the planned launch date of the Truth Social app, according to a Reuters report.

Last month, Trump said the Truth Social app was launched in beta for “invited guests only”. The comment was made as TMTG announced its partnership with a video distribution platform, Rumble, which will deliver video and streaming for the social network.

Truth Social, which was announced last October, eight months after TMTG was founded, is one of the products from the social media and technology company that was created as a “rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley”.

TMTG was established after the former President was permanently banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Last December, former U.S. House Representative Devin Nunes was announced as the firm’s CEO.