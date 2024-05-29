ADVERTISEMENT

Truecaller introduces AI call scanner for Android users

Published - May 29, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Truecaller is rolling this feature into the U.S. first, followed by India and other markets

The Hindu Bureau

Truecaller introduces AI call scanner for Android users | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Truecaller on Wednesday introduced AI call scanner which is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesised voices in order to reduce spam and frauds. It will be available to Truecaller Premium Android users only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Truecaller is rolling this feature into the U.S. first, followed by India and other markets.

As per Truecaller, if a person receives a suspicious call, they have tap a dedicated button within the Truecaller interface. The caller’s voice is recorded and the voice sample is then processed by their AI model, distinguishing between human speech from AI-generated voices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The risks of AI voice scams are increasing due to the proliferation of AI voice synthesizers. Our goal was to find an effective and reliable solution before things got out of hand. I am proud to announce that Truecaller is the world’s calling app with AI voice detection built in. Truecaller already uses AI in many different ways and this was a logical and much-needed extension of Truecaller’s scam fighting abilities,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder at Truecaller.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While AI Call Scanner is launching on Android first, we are already exploring avenues for further improvement and expansion, including an imminent iOS launch, added Mamedi.

“Our team is actively researching ways to refine the AI model’s accuracy, reduce response times, and adapt to emerging trends in voice synthesis technology,” he said.

Additionally, Truecaller is also considering the potential integration of AI call scanner with other communication platforms and devices to extend its reach and impact; like building a chatbot where people can forward recorded clips for detection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US