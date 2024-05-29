Truecaller introduces AI call scanner for Android users

Truecaller on Wednesday introduced AI call scanner which is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesised voices in order to reduce spam and frauds. It will be available to Truecaller Premium Android users only.

Truecaller is rolling this feature into the U.S. first, followed by India and other markets.

As per Truecaller, if a person receives a suspicious call, they have tap a dedicated button within the Truecaller interface. The caller’s voice is recorded and the voice sample is then processed by their AI model, distinguishing between human speech from AI-generated voices.

“The risks of AI voice scams are increasing due to the proliferation of AI voice synthesizers. Our goal was to find an effective and reliable solution before things got out of hand. I am proud to announce that Truecaller is the world’s calling app with AI voice detection built in. Truecaller already uses AI in many different ways and this was a logical and much-needed extension of Truecaller’s scam fighting abilities,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder at Truecaller.

While AI Call Scanner is launching on Android first, we are already exploring avenues for further improvement and expansion, including an imminent iOS launch, added Mamedi.

“Our team is actively researching ways to refine the AI model’s accuracy, reduce response times, and adapt to emerging trends in voice synthesis technology,” he said.

Additionally, Truecaller is also considering the potential integration of AI call scanner with other communication platforms and devices to extend its reach and impact; like building a chatbot where people can forward recorded clips for detection.

