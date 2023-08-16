Tools needed to setup a smartphone videography unit on a budget

August 16, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

If you are a content creator or an aspiring filmmaker, and are planning to venture on a filming journey using your smartphone, investing in the right equipment can make a huge difference. Users interested in shooting videos can produce high-quality content on a budget without the need to invest in expensive cameras.

If you own a smartphone with decent video recording capabilities, you can invest in accessories, such as a gimbal for stabilization, dedicated microphones for clear audio, a tripod for steady shots, and appropriate lighting for various conditions.

Gimbal

In shots where there is a lot of movement involved, a gimbal can significantly improve the quality of the smartphone footage by stabilizing the same.

A three-axis gimbal offers control over the camera’s tilt, pan, and roll, stabilizing your shots in all directions. Additionally, gimbals also offer motorized camera movement via the inbuilt joystick. This will allow you to capture steady footage, without needing to move your smartphone manually.

Additionally, most gimbals and their companion apps have features to shoot motion timelapses and can make filming oneself much easier thanks to their AI tracking capabilities.

Users can look at smartphone gimbals from various brands that have options across different price segments.

Tripod

If you shoot a lot of static shots, and are looking for precise composition, a tripod is essential. Investing in a reliable smartphone tripod will help you capture stable footage without any shakes or movements.

Microphones

While your smartphone may record decent audio, it’s essential to invest in dedicated microphones to get professional quality output.

Lavalier microphones (lapel mics) and shotgun microphones are two popular choices for recording audio using smartphones.

Lavalier microphones are compact and ideal for recording dialogue, making them a favorite among filmmakers and broadcasters. There are options ranging from around Rs 800 to just below Rs 6,000. Pick the one that suits your need and budget.

Shotgun microphones, on the other hand, offer a more directional sound pickup, making them perfect for capturing audio from a distance.

Lights

Lighting plays a crucial role in setting the mood and enhancing the overall quality of your videos and photos. In uneven lighting conditions, artificial lighting becomes essential for achieving consistent and professional-looking results.

For beginners, a ring light is an excellent option as it comes with built-in mechanisms to soften the light and evenly illuminate the subject when shooting in front of the light source