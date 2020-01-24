Tinder rolls out photo verification service to curb catfishing

Location-based dating service major Tinder is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we are dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters,” said Elie Seidman, CEO of Tinder said in a statement on Thursday.

The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.

Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity.

The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue becoming more widely available throughout 2020.

Additionally, Tinder has also announced a partnership with safety app Noonlight to give U.S.-based users free access to the app.

The on-demand integration will allow members to share details about upcoming dates via Noonlight’s Timeline feature, including who they are meeting, where and when, with the ability to easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if they are feeling uneasy or in need of assistance via the Noonlight app.