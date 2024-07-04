Threads reaches 175 million monthly active users globally, Indians among most active

Meta-owned, Threads, after one year of its official launch on Wednesday, announced that it has reached over 175 million monthly active users globally. It says India being one of the most active countries on the platform with users discussing mainly on film, TV, OTT content, celebrity conversations, and sports.

People using Threads in India are more likely to mention another user and use a video in their posts compared to the global average.

“We launched Threads with the belief that everyone has something valuable to say. It’s been a year now, and we’re seeing it become a place where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas,” wrote Meta in a blogpost.

Meta shared that globally, over 50 million topic tags have been created on Threads to date.

Cricket has been reigning on Threads in India. The T20 Cricket World Cup, IPL, and Women’s Premier League 2024 have been some of the moments that have sparked cricket conversations on Threads this year. Over 200 creators shared updates about the concluded IPL season on Threads.

Globally, the top 5 emojis on Threads are: ❤️, 😂, ✨, 😍 and 🤣.

Photos are also one of the most used features on the app, with one in four Threads posts including at least one. “With the introduction of an in-app camera, and the growing Photography Threads community, photos have become a popular way to enhance text-first posts.”

Threads has given creators a fresh space to start growing their platforms as influencers, the company added.

“As we look forward to the next year of Threads, we’re excited to make the app even better for following and discussing your interests in real time, and are investing in more features that make people feel most comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas on the app,” the post concludes.