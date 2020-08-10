The year so far: What are your #2020Challenge moods?

Hyderabad

10 August 2020 15:59 IST

The #2020Challenge is the latest meme going viral on social media during the coronavirus lockdowns — and it needs nothing but selfies

This meme challenge is the newest Internet trend keeping netizens occupied, and their minds off bleak COVID-19 news. It started with Reese Witherspoon’s collage reflecting how she has felt through different stages of lockdown. From feeling optimistic in January and upset in April to completely frazzled as the summer and autumn months seem to blur into one — her calendar is certainly relatable.

The challenge was kicked off on August 4 by the actor-producer on Instagram, whose has more than 1.4 million likes and sparked off a social media wave. At the time of writing this, the #2020Challenge on Instagram brings up more than 57,000 posts.

Jumping on the challenge were celebrities such as Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara and more. Local actors and their followers have followed suit, too. It is not just celebrities taking part in the 2020 Challenge — there’s the world of brands.

Streaming platforms such as Hulu and Netflix are using the hashtag for characters from their popular content. Television channels and brands are also not missing the opportunity for some surrogate marketing. Sony Music South upped the challenge a notch by posting music videos for each month.

Anchorman’s page on Facebook is a clear indication of this. Parle-G played it safe using their adorable brand ambassador to spread the message of wearing a mask. Even fan accounts have hopped onboard, with similar homages to The Mahabharata. The memes are so accurate that they instantly connect with the followers.

To be a part of the #2020Challenge, select a range of selfies reflecting different emotions that represent 2020 till now. Use a collage app to collate a calendar. Then, post your collage to Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag to be part of the viral meme.