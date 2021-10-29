The Internet makes us feel smarter than we actually are, study says

29 October 2021 15:17 IST

This could lead to overconfident decision-making, the study by the University of Texas Austin noted.

With troves of information available at our fingertips through the Internet, knowledge is more accessible than ever. However, the Internet has also led humans to believe they are smarter than they actually are, according to a study by the University of Texas Austin.

The on-demand access to information, especially through search engines like Google, has over time changed how people perceive their own knowledge, allowing them to lose sight of where their memory ends and where the internet’s begins, the study’s authors noted.

The researchers ran several tests to investigate. In the first, participants answered 10 general knowledge questions either on their own or using online search. Then, they reported how confident they were in their ability to find information using external sources, as well as in their own ability to remember information. Participants who used online search engine answered more questions correctly and were more confident in their own memory.

In the second test, participants answered the same 10 general knowledge questions. Then, they were asked to take a second knowledge test without using any outside sources, after predicting how many questions they would answer correctly.

Those who completed the first knowledge test with using Google search thought they would know significantly more when forced to rely on their own memory in the future — suggesting they attributed their initial performance to their own knowledge, not to the fact they were using Google.

Moreover, the process of searching on Google is also much like searching your own memory, that can cause people to confuse information found online with information in their own heads, the study added.

This could lead to overconfident decision-making, the study noted. It could prove harmful while making medical or financial decisions, and could sway some in scientific and political views.

The feeling could also affect students who may devote less time and energy to gaining knowledge. Educators must prioritise on helping students memorise facts than simply searching on Google, the study suggested.

“When we’re constantly connected to knowledge, the boundaries between internal and external knowledge begin to blur and fade,” says Adrian Ward, Texas McCombs assistant professor of marketing. “We mistake the internet’s knowledge for our own.”