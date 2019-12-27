The Hindu's viral Facebook posts of 2019

It was a year that saw a lot of action – from the airstrikes of the Indian Air Force on the terror-training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot to the comeback of Narendra Modi as prime minister with a big majority; from the Chandrayaan 2 mission being so close to succeeding fully to the New Zealand cricket team being so close to winning the World Cup; from the effective removal of the special status of Kashmir to the student protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act; and much more.

The Hindu tracked all these stories closely. These 10 stories of The Hindu were the most-read stories on Facebook:

1. When all four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad vet were shot dead.

2. When a mother’s social media post on her son scoring 60% in Class 10 exams won the Internet.

3. When villagers near Balakot in Pakistan asked: where are the bodies of militants India says it bombed?

4. When the NASA orbiter captured images of the Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram’s attempted landing site.

5. When BJP wanted Imran Khan’s photo to be removed from the club house of the Eden Gardens, a demand that Sourav Ganguly, heading Bengal cricket then, rejected.

6. When an eminent Pune doctor was accosted by gang in New Delhi, asked his religion, and forced to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

7. When the wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar health minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, called him a drug addict.

8. When NIT Rourkela scientists discovered a marine bacterial strain that can produce ethanol directly from fruit waste.

9. When ‘The Hindu’ replayed Jawaharlal Nehru’s reply to a question on whether India was offered permanent UNSC membership: ‘No question of a seat being offered and India declining it’.

10. When Tamil Nadu veterinary university surgeons removed 52 kg of plastic from a cow in Chennai.