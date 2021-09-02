Telegram brings support for unlimited viewers on video chats, live streams

02 September 2021 13:45 IST

The update also includes trending stickers, larger previews for sticker suggestions in Android, unread comment counter for channels and new animated emoji.

Messaging app Telegram has introduced some new features in its latest monthly update, including support for live streams with unlimited viewers to groups and channels.

Telegram users can start a live stream in a channel or a video call in a group with unlimited viewers, the company said in a blog post. Besides, the audience members in a live stream can raise their hand to join the broadcast.

The update also changes how users forward messages, including a preview window, showing how the messages will look when they are sent; an option to hide the sender’s name or captions on media messages; and change the recipient if they have tapped the wrong chat, Telegram noted.

Additionally, users can now more easily go through the channels they follow for news and other content by simply scrolling to the bottom of a channel and then swiping up to move to the next unread channel.

The app update also brings trending stickers, which are displayed on top of recently used, in the sticker panel.

Other enhancements include larger previews for sticker suggestions in Android, unread comment counter for channels and new animated emoji.

The Dubai-based company had recently introduced features like group video calls, and noise suppression, among others.