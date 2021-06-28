Telegram adds group video calls on desktop and mobile app

The company also added new chat backgrounds, stickers, animations and a new bot menu to make it easier to communicate with bots.

Messaging app Telegram will now allow users to video chat with up to 30 people, competing with other video-conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet that have become the lifeline of remote working since last year.

The feature will be available on all devices including the smartphone app, desktop and tablets. Voice chat on the platform currently supports unlimited participants.

The company rolled out an audio-only feature earlier this year, aiming to compete with Clubhouse.

Users will also be able to share their screen during the call from their camera library. The Dubai-based company has also added a noise suppression feature to cut out background noises, the company said in a statement.

The messaging service has also improved display options on the app’s desktop version, with a side panel and split-screen view optimised for portrait and landscape orientations.

Telegram grew popular this year following a debate on WhatsApp’s privacy policy. It became the most downloaded app in January, with the highest number of installs coming from India.

