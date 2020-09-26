Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘Life is like Google. You just need to know what you are searching for’
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/10
1. Google celebrates its birthday on September 27, although no one really knows the exact date when it was founded. Started by two Stanford college friends, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in 1998, it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise now. The name comes from a simple misunderstanding when they were searching for another, actual, word that existed in academia and meant a particular number. What word is that and what number does it denote?
1. Google donated five million dollars to obtain drones for a programme by the World Wildlife Fund, and in 2019 launched a pilot programme in Nepal to try them out. The money was given as part of the first round of Google’s Global Giving Awards and will go toward a tagging system and analytical software to be used across huge landscapes. Which illegal activity is Google helping to fight using these drones?
1. Gmail was launched by Google on April 1, 2004, which led many to believe it was an April Fool’s joke. Before this service the term ‘G-mail’ already existed from as early as 1998. This was used online by fans of a certain fictional obese cat, and the original G-mail was known as “e-mail with cattitude”. What does the G stand for in the original G-mail?
1. When Page and Brin built the first server rack for Google at Stanford, they were looking for a cabinet to house it that was easy to assemble and disassemble. The server contained ten 4GB hard disks and two cooling fans. What colourful and bountifully found system did they use to build the server stack?
1. In May 2010, Google put up a playable interactive Google Doodle as a tribute to an iconic video game that pits the player against four ghosts in a maze. A study discovered that so many people played the game that it caused an estimated $120,483,800 loss in productivity in just one day. It is also estimated that the full version led to a loss of 4.8 million man-hours of productivity worldwide. Which is this that you can still play on the Google page?
1. On Google Earth, one can use the keyboard shortcuts to explore the world in a unique way. If you were to go to ‘Menu->Tools->’, you would see an option to select a particular entity. This entity is usually an artificial device that recreates the environment to train the controller of a particular type of transport vehicle. Using this, one can visually experience the terrain as one of these people would. What system is this that is also available as a game from Microsoft?
1. Jay Wilbur, of the Natural Arch and Bridge Society, spotted a natural bridge spanning over a river on Google Earth. Before this moment, few people had ever seen this natural phenomenon. Locally known as Xian Ren Qiao (Immortal People Bridge), it is a meandering natural bridge carved through limestone karst by the Buliu River. In 2016, a team of experts went to the spot, measured the 400-foot span and confirmed the record. What world record does this bridge hold?
1. In 2005 when Google launched Google Earth 5, they also made available to the world 3D undersea terrain. One of the most popular locations to check this out is -41.7325° N, 49.9469° W. Previously this place could only be reached with special permission, and the original site was discovered by a secret United States Navy investigation of two wrecked nuclear submarines. What historical relic would you find at this location on Google Earth’s 3D buildings setting?
1. Halo Trust is a non-profit organisation in Kosovo that has teamed up with Google to use Google Earth and Google Maps to locate and remove a certain deadly issue. The issue exists because of a conflict that took place in 1998-1999. Many villagers and animals had lost their lives, and to prevent further losses they identify where the issues are and mark them on Google Maps. This helps experts remove the source of danger. What dangerous item is Google helping track in Kosovo?
1. When you press the number 3 in Google street mode, you are presented with a red-cyan view. What does this enable that, if you have the right equipment, should give a more in-depth experience?