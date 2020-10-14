Streaming YouTube Music on TV gets easier. | Picture by special arrangement.

14 October 2020 17:43 IST

Viewers will now be able to access their saved playlists and liked songs in library from the YouTube Music tab in the app.

YouTube Music for TV has been updated with new features to enhance the music streaming experience on smart TVs.

Viewers will now be able to access their saved playlists and liked songs in library from the YouTube Music tab in the app. Also, the new visuals highlight albums and playlists, making it easy to find music.

YouTube Music users on Android TV OS, including the new Chromecast with Google TV, will be able to upload songs from their computer, and access them on big screen.

Further, a new playback interface displays song-related information, and the Android TV home screen presents a new YouTube Music row, to quickly find the next song.

Premium users can continue playing music in background after exiting the app, similar to YouTube Music on mobile, in the coming months, the Google-owned company wrote in a blog post.

Recently, YouTube Music was also integrated with other products like Google Home and Nest speakers, smart displays, Waze app, and Google Maps, expanding the music listening experience.

YouTube Music will soon replace Google Play Music on TVs. The devices on Android TV OS will automatically get the app, or it can be downloaded from the app library, YouTube noted.