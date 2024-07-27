Spyware maker’s data leak reveals malware used to infect Windows, Mac, Android and Chromebook: Report  

A data leak from a little-known spyware maker based in Minnesota, U.S.A, revealed details of malware that was used for stealthy remote surveillance.

The data leak from Spytech contained detailed device activity logs from the phones, tablets, and computers that Spytech monitors, with some of the files dated as recently as early June, a report from TechCrunch said.

The data shows the company’s Relatime-Spy and SpyAgent among other malware were used to compromise more than 10,000 devices since the earlier dated leaked records from 2013. Compromised devices included Android devices, Chromebooks, Macs, and Windows PCs worldwide.

Spytech makes remote access apps are often referred to as “stalkware” and are marketed as a means for parents to monitor their children’s activities. Malware is also marketed as a tool for spying on spouses and domestic partners.

Stalkware apps are usually planted on a device, it is done by someone who has access to the device and knows the passcode. However, these apps are hidden by design and can be difficult to detect and remove. Such apps can monitor and share data from the device which includes keystrokes and screen taps, web browsing history, device activity usage, and, in the case of Android devices, granular location data.

