ADVERTISEMENT

Spotify to add price information in its app on Apple devices in EU

Published - August 14, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the EU to include prices for its various plans and services

Reuters

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the EU to include prices of its plans and services. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the European Union on Wednesday to include prices of its various plans and services, more than three months after the iPhone maker rejected such a move.

ADVERTISEMENT

That rejection was due to Spotify not accepting Apple's Music Streaming Services Entitlement, newly introduced terms governing how music streaming apps in the European Economic Area inform users of other ways to make purchases.

The Swedish audio streaming company said while it is now accepting those terms, its iOS app will not give users an external link to make purchases as it does not want to pay Apple a commission on such transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple had said that accepting its music streaming terms did not require an external link for payments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"While this is progress, it's only a small step in the long march towards giving iPhone consumers basic product experiences they expect and deserve in their apps," Spotify said in a statement.

Apple made it easier for music streaming apps to communicate with users on iOS devices in the EU in early April, a month after Brussels fined it 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US