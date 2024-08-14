GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spotify to add price information in its app on Apple devices in EU

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the EU to include prices for its various plans and services

Published - August 14, 2024 04:55 pm IST

Reuters
Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the EU to include prices of its plans and services.

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the EU to include prices of its plans and services. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spotify will update its app on Apple devices in the European Union on Wednesday to include prices of its various plans and services, more than three months after the iPhone maker rejected such a move.

That rejection was due to Spotify not accepting Apple's Music Streaming Services Entitlement, newly introduced terms governing how music streaming apps in the European Economic Area inform users of other ways to make purchases.

The Swedish audio streaming company said while it is now accepting those terms, its iOS app will not give users an external link to make purchases as it does not want to pay Apple a commission on such transactions.

Apple had said that accepting its music streaming terms did not require an external link for payments.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"While this is progress, it's only a small step in the long march towards giving iPhone consumers basic product experiences they expect and deserve in their apps," Spotify said in a statement.

Apple made it easier for music streaming apps to communicate with users on iOS devices in the EU in early April, a month after Brussels fined it 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) for thwarting competition from music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / Digital music / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.