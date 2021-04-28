Spotify launches paid subscription platform for podcasts

28 April 2021 12:42 IST

The service comes a week after Apple introduced a subscription service for podcasts on Apple Music

Music streaming app Spotify said on Tuesday it has launched a podcast subscription model just a week after Apple rolled out a subscription-based podcast service.

The move will allow podcast producers on Spotify to monetise from their shows at no cost for the first two years. The audio-streaming firm will charge a 5% commission starting 2023.

Spotify’s subscription service will be rolled out first in the U.S., followed by other countries in the coming months. It will include 12 independent creators who will publish subscriber-only content in their feeds. The company has also started accepting submissions for the creators’ waitlist, the company noted.

The Swedish company said it has also integrated its app with Facebook's to enable premium users to play music directly from the social network's app on both iOS and Android devices. Facebook users can also share their music to Facebook’s news feed, Spotify stated.

Apple renewed its podcast app last week and introduced premium subscriptions for users in more than 170 countries.