Sony’s PlayStation network outage impacts PS5, PS4 consoles  

Sony’s PlayStation network that enables gamers to download, connect for multiplayer gaming and even launch apps faced an outage on Monday night.

The outage impacted users of the PS5, PS4, PS Vita, PS3.

Sony, on its official PSN Service Status Page acknowledged the issue and posted a message that said, “Some services are experiencing issues”.

Users found themself unable to sign in to the network, play multiplayer games or play single-player games that need to connect and sign-in first. Offline games, meanwhile, appeared to be functioning without any issue.

Sony is yet to reveal the cause behind the outage or provide an estimate on how long the outage could continue to impact users.

