Sony’s PlayStation network outage impacts PS5, PS4 consoles  

Published - October 01, 2024 01:43 pm IST

Gamers on Sony’s PS5, PS4 and older consoles were impacted by the PlayStation’s network outage leaving them unable to launch games, apps or access network features  

The Hindu Bureau

Sony’s PlayStation network that enables gamers to download, connect for multiplayer gaming and even launch apps faced an outage on Monday night.

The outage impacted users of the PS5, PS4, PS Vita, PS3.

Sony, on its official PSN Service Status Page acknowledged the issue and posted a message that said, “Some services are experiencing issues”.

Users found themself unable to sign in to the network, play multiplayer games or play single-player games that need to connect and sign-in first. Offline games, meanwhile, appeared to be functioning without any issue.

Sony is yet to reveal the cause behind the outage or provide an estimate on how long the outage could continue to impact users.

