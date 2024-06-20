Snapchat’s new on-device AI will allow creators to use prompts to power their lenses 

Photo sharing platform Snapchat is previewing real-time image model that will use prompts to generate backgrounds, change clothing in real time and allow users to create custom lens.

The on-device models will be leveraged to allow users to use the Lens Studio tool to generate custom ML models and assets to power their lenses, the company shared in a blog post.

Users will be able to access lenses that use this model in the coming months, while creators can start making lenses with the model by the end of this year, a report from TechCrunch said.

Snapchat is also rolling out a suite of new AI tools that could make it easier for creators to make custom augmented reality (AR) effects. These include new face effects, Immersive ML, a feature that applies a what the company calls a “realistic transformation over the user’s body, and surroundings in real time.

Additionally, the suite also brings the ability to generate 3D assets based on a text or image prompt, create face masks and texture, as well as make 3D character heads that mimic a user’s expression.

Snapchat has been rolling out new AI features over the year. These include a way for subscribers to share AI-generated snaps with friends. The platform also introduced an AI chatbot for all users.

