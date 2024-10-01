GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Snapchat rolls out new Footsteps feature that will let users track location history  

Snapchat is quietly rolling out a new Footsteps feature, earlier available to Snapchat+ subscribers, for all iOS users 

Updated - October 01, 2024 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Snapchat is quietly rolling out its Footsteps feature for its users on iOS.

Snapchat is quietly rolling out its Footsteps feature for its users on iOS. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Snapchat is quietly rolling out its Footsteps feature for its users on iOS. The feature allows users to track their location history using Snap Map and lets them see how much of the world they have explored.

The feature, earlier available for Snapchat+ subscribers only, will further allow users to stop using their Memories to add Footsteps, and will instead use location data.

However, users should note that the feature will work best only if they are avid users of the app and often save Snaps as the percentage of how much a place has been explored is based on the users’ saved memories.

The feature comes as Snapchat looks to increase its user base and faced stiff competition from Instagram and TikTok.

The company hopes the feature, currently not available on rival platforms, will help it distinguish itself and strengthen its position in the market.

Published - October 01, 2024 03:04 pm IST

