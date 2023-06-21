Snapchat launches nicknames inspired AR lenses in India

June 21, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Snapchat released two new lenses inspired by a report it released in collaboration with YouGov. The report sheds light on the Indian culture of nicknames. The findings reveal that the practice of owning a nickname is more widespread in India than you might think.

As per the survey, 96% of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives. Up to 60% of the survey respondents said they got their nicknames in childhood or school. Inspired by the findings, Snapchat has released two all-new nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses.

While the ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ lens includes five bespoke designs featuring popular Indian nicknames, the ‘My Nickname’ lens can be used by Snapchatters to create their very own nickname.

The two new lenses will be available in India starting June 21. Users can access the same by searching for ‘IN Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname IN’ in the lens carousel.

Kanishk Khanna, Director of Media Partnerships, Snap Inc said, “Nicknames are such an integral part of Indian lives and given to us by our real connections – friends or family. We wanted to share some fun findings on Indian nicknames – from the weird and wacky to the oddball, romantic and downright hilarious, this custom nickname AR experience will help bring users closer to their inner circle and enable the fun and joy of sharing nicknames.”

