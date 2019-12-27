#EnoughAlready 2019

Skip unboxing videos and Instagram in 2020

Unboxing videos are passé says Naina Redhu

Unboxing videos are passé says Naina Redhu   | Photo Credit: treety

more-in

Professional photographer and blogger Naina Redhu says we must stop asking influencers for quotes and beauty routines

Unboxing videos: Just opening a box, showing us the product and saying goodbye? That’s done to death. These videos have become a status symbol for the standard influencer, but it really doesn’t do good for anyone. If nothing, it gets the brand as well as the influencer negative points.

Skip unboxing videos and Instagram in 2020

Make-up tutorials: Asking influencers to show their audiences how to apply lipstick is laughable. If you’re trying to experiment with a collection’s latest shades [by perhaps making a fine-art canvas piece out of it], it is more than welcome. Otherwise, no.

Quotes: Any influencer will probably abide by a fixed content diet to try and shoot up their number of followers for that ever-elusive verification tick. But [without due credits given] the audience doesn’t really know what they’re reading. So enough with the stolen quotes from movies. Instead, read the books your favourite influencer lifts a line or two from.

Instagram: With everyone trying to hit gold with Instagram’s algorithm, what we see today are influencers hitting the same poses, using the same products, at the same locales and with similar hashtags. What’s worse: you can buy it all – the likes, comments and video views. We have to admit the Instagram frenzy has died down.

As told to Lesley Simeon

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 4:56:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/skip-unboxing-videos-and-instagram-in-2020/article30411764.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Cinema trends to leave behind in 2019
It’s time to bid goodbye to avo toast and gin bars
Fitness fads to ditch in 2020
Fashion trends to trash in 2020
Calling out the greenwashing trend
Why traditional marketing will continue to hold fort
You are reading
Skip unboxing videos and Instagram in 2020
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY