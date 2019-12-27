Skip unboxing videos and Instagram in 2020

Unboxing videos: Just opening a box, showing us the product and saying goodbye? That’s done to death. These videos have become a status symbol for the standard influencer, but it really doesn’t do good for anyone. If nothing, it gets the brand as well as the influencer negative points.

Make-up tutorials: Asking influencers to show their audiences how to apply lipstick is laughable. If you’re trying to experiment with a collection’s latest shades [by perhaps making a fine-art canvas piece out of it], it is more than welcome. Otherwise, no.

Quotes: Any influencer will probably abide by a fixed content diet to try and shoot up their number of followers for that ever-elusive verification tick. But [without due credits given] the audience doesn’t really know what they’re reading. So enough with the stolen quotes from movies. Instead, read the books your favourite influencer lifts a line or two from.

Instagram: With everyone trying to hit gold with Instagram’s algorithm, what we see today are influencers hitting the same poses, using the same products, at the same locales and with similar hashtags. What’s worse: you can buy it all – the likes, comments and video views. We have to admit the Instagram frenzy has died down.

As told to Lesley Simeon