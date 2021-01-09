Sir David Attenborough quits Instagram after reaching a million followers

He said he will keep his contact preferences old school, revealing that he receives "about 70 letters a day!"

World renowned environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough said he has quit Instagram two months after the 93-year-old posted his last video on the platform.

In an interview with the BBC, Attenborough said he will not be returning to the social media platform and that he will keep his contact preferences old school, revealing that he receives "about 70 letters a day!"

"For a limited period of time I did contribute to Instagram, but I'm off now," he told the BBC radio host. "And I don't intend to go back."

So, for his a million plus followers on Instagram, sending him a DM may not be an option anymore.

Attenborough is well known for his award-winning television series on anthropology and natural history, most notably the Life series: Life on Earth (1979), The Living Planet (1984), The Trials of Life (1990), Life in the Freezer (1993), The Private Life of Plants (1995), The Life of Birds (1998), The Life of Mammals (2002–03), Life in the Undergrowth (2005), and Life in Cold Blood (2008).

In his most recent documentary, A Life on Our Planet (2020), the famed naturalist shows how the Earth's biodiversity has diminished during this life time.

"And that's it! I've passed on the thing I wanted to share," Attenborough said in his last Instagram post in October. "There are others from social media who can pick up the thread from here."

For his million plus followers, it's now time to take his message forward, and if they plan to connect with him, start writing letters.