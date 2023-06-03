HamberMenu
Searching for your Gmail messages on mobile could soon be easier

An update to the way in which users search and find results in their Gmail accounts on mobile could make the process faster and easier

June 03, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google logo

Searching for a specific message amongst thousands of other emails on your Gmail mobile app can be a complex and frustrating experience, but Google plans to improve this soon with machine learning technology.

Under the new process, a user who searches for a particular keyword or phrase will be shown the top results most relevant to the query. Only then will they see all other results in chronological order.

In a press release on Friday, Google said this was meant to help users save effort.

To use this feature, go to the Gmail search bar on mobile and enter the term you wish to look up.

“When searching in Gmail, machine learning models will use the search term, most recent emails and other relevant factors to show you the results that best match your search query. These results will now appear at the top of the list in a dedicated section, followed by all results sorted by recency,” said the company in its post.

Rollout of the new feature started on Friday, and it is expected to reach all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Work is also underway to infuse the Gmail experience with generative AI, as Google in May announced a “help me write” feature to generate entire emails from text prompts.

