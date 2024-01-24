Samsung in partnership with Physics Wallah launches ‘Samsung Education Hub’ app for TVs and monitors

January 24, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Samsung announced the launch of ‘Samsung Education Hub’, a designed-for-TV education app in association with Physics Wallah.

Education Hub app will allow access to both live classes and on-demand education content to students from the 6th grade through the 12th grade in CBSE Board, as well as those preparing for competitive examination such as IIT and NEET.

The educational content is accessible by the existing student subscribers of Physics Wallah who have Samsung TV users who wish to subscribe to the ed-tech platform.

Users will have the option to try any one of the ‘premium live courses’ for up to 2 months. Samsung consumers can avail 20% discount on the course fee for any one of the ‘premium live courses’ of their choice.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the role of TV in a household as an educational aid by providing an option to attend online classes on a bigger screen through an exclusive partnership with Physics Wallah, an online ed-tech platform.

“With the Samsung Education Hub app, we seek to expand the role of TV in households beyond mere entertainment and make online learning a seamless experience on the big screen. This ‘designed-for-TV’ education app is set to revolutionise online learning”, Dipesh Shah, Head of India Consumer Experience Team at Samsung said.

The app will be available on all Samsung TVs from 32-inch to 98-inch screen size, along with Samsung Smart Monitors, starting from 2023 models.