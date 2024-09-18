ADVERTISEMENT

Salesforce and Nvidia collaborate to advance AI agent innovation 

Published - September 18, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Nvidia and Salesforce are collaborating to develop advanced AI capabilities, including autonomous agents and avatar experiences for enterprises. 

The Hindu Bureau

Salesforce and Nvidia announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for enterprises. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Salesforce and Nvidia on 18 September 2024, announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for enterprises, focusing on autonomous agent and interactive avatar experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work together to optimise predictive and generative AI workflows by integrating Nvidia’s AI platform with Salesforce’s platform and Agentforce, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to improve productivity across sales, service, marketing, and IT teams that rely on Salesforce CRM as the central hub for all customer data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collaboration will provide Salesforce customers with accelerated value from their AI investments, helping them differentiate and maintain a competitive edge. Use cases for the technology include crisis management, real-time weather impact analysis for travel logistics, and real-time customer support resolution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, the partnership will enhance AI capabilities by accelerating processing in Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies and harmonises structured and unstructured customer data in real time.

“Together with Nvidia, we’re leading the third wave of the AI revolution — moving beyond co-pilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce.

“Nvidia and Salesforce are combining our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents, enabling companies to supercharge their productivity,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US