Salesforce and Nvidia collaborate to advance AI agent innovation 

Nvidia and Salesforce are collaborating to develop advanced AI capabilities, including autonomous agents and avatar experiences for enterprises. 

September 18, 2024

The Hindu Bureau
Salesforce and Nvidia announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for enterprises.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Salesforce and Nvidia on 18 September 2024, announced a strategic collaboration to develop advanced AI capabilities for enterprises, focusing on autonomous agent and interactive avatar experiences.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will work together to optimise predictive and generative AI workflows by integrating Nvidia’s AI platform with Salesforce’s platform and Agentforce, according to a press release.

The partnership aims to improve productivity across sales, service, marketing, and IT teams that rely on Salesforce CRM as the central hub for all customer data.

The collaboration will provide Salesforce customers with accelerated value from their AI investments, helping them differentiate and maintain a competitive edge. Use cases for the technology include crisis management, real-time weather impact analysis for travel logistics, and real-time customer support resolution.

Additionally, the partnership will enhance AI capabilities by accelerating processing in Salesforce Data Cloud, which unifies and harmonises structured and unstructured customer data in real time.

“Together with Nvidia, we’re leading the third wave of the AI revolution — moving beyond co-pilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce.

“Nvidia and Salesforce are combining our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents, enabling companies to supercharge their productivity,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

Published - September 18, 2024 01:25 pm IST

