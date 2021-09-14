Internet

Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Twitter and other social media firms have not deleted posts with banned material quickly enough. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters MOSCOW 14 September 2021 18:37 IST
Updated: 14 September 2021 18:42 IST

The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles.

A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media giants Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown on the internet and Big Tech.

Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory. On Tuesday the government published plans to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services as part of a push to support its domestic tech sector.

The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

Popular messaging app Telegram had been fined 9 million roubles, the court said.

Facebook, Twitter and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Twitter has been the subject of a punitive slowdown since March. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Twitter and other social media firms have not deleted posts with banned material quickly enough. ($1 = 72.9550 roubles)

