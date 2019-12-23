Robert Downey Jr summons his inner-Tony Stark in a YouTube tech show

Are you missing ‘billionaire, playboy, genius philanthropist’ Tony Stark? Everyone definitely is, but we finally get to watch Robert Downey Jr’s latest project. YouTube Originals The Age of A.I. is an eight-part documentary series discussing the ways Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Neural Networks will change the world. The trailer for the tech-based show was released on December 12 and the series launched on December 18, with each episode ranging roughly half-an-hour to 40 minutes long.

The first two episodes are available, and the remaining six will be released over the coming weeks.

The pilot episode has more than 12 million views and sees musician Will.i.am and Academy Award-winning AI engineer Mark Sagar push the limits of what a machine can do in terms of music and emotion. It starts off with a familiar note; RDJ takes position at YouTube Originals stages, explaining it was “once home to Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose assembly hangar and home to the first Iron Man which was filmed 12 years ago.” Then Mark Sagar, who is also CEO of Soul Machines, delves into what it takes to make an AI baby.

Mark Sagar interacting with the AI baby | Photo Credit: YouTube

The second episode addresses the ongoing work of AI research scientists to find ways to address human anatomy imperfections. After all, AI has the potential to heal, enhance and make up for the things our bodies lack.

Frankly, it would be great if Paul Bettany (who portrays Jarvis and Vision in the Avengers MCU) would make an appearance.

YouTube Premium offers a free three-month trial and offers paid plans starting at ₹129 per month; the plan includes YouTube Music as well as the demanded background play feature.